Odisha: Woman blackmailer arrested, assets over Rs 30 crore seized

Odisha Police has seized assets worth Rs 30 crore from one Archana Nag who was recently arrested for allegedly honey trapping and blackmailing several people, including politicians and those from the film industry.

The arrests were made earlier in October. Nag's husband is also allegedly involved in her illegal activities informed the police.

As per reports around 15 girls were involved in the racket which allegedly blackmailed and honey-trapped rich and influential people including politicians with the threat that their intimate pictures would be released to the public.

The investigations also revealed that over 50 persons were targeted by Nag's associates.

Police have seized two pen drives, allegedly containing the objectionable videos and two mobile phones from the possession of the woman.

The accused's luxury lifestyle also came to the fore during investigations. As per reports Archana along with her husband, owned a fleet of vehicles, four pet dogs and a horse, bungalows, a farmhouse etc.

Police sources said Archana and her husband Jaga Bandhu were in possession of some objectionable video clips of these rich businessmen and political leaders and had been continuing to blackmail them. The accused used to target high-profile people like politicians, ministers and film producers and extort money from them by levelling allegations against them.

"A case was registered against Archana Nag on October 2 at Khandagiri police station. The case 496/22 has been registered against her under 387, 420 and 506 IT Act. Her modus operandi was she first very cunningly developed friendships with the victims. She then called them to her house and got intimate with them. She then recorded intimate videos through secret cameras and later blackmailed the victims, who were from influential backgrounds," said Bhubaneswar DCP, Prateek Singh, in a press statement.

The police have also sent a notice to Nag's husband.

"A probe into the whole incident has already begun. We have also sent notice to her husband to appear before the police. A pen drive, laptop, and bank passbooks have been seized from her house. The police are also looking into her bank details and transactions. All necessary details have been sought from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Efforts are also on to identify all the victims, who the lady blackmailer blackmailed," the DCP added.

Further investigations are underway.

