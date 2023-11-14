Odisha: Woman dies after falling in bore well

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 An elderly woman on Tuesday died after falling into a 20ft deep bore well at Kainphula village in Sonepur block of Subarnapur district in Odisha.

The victim was identified as Dukhi Negi was a resident of nearby Govindpur village.

“The 70-year-old lady had gone to a nearby field along the Sonepur-Burda road to cut grass when she accidentally fell into the abandoned deep bore well Monday. The family members searched for her in the night but did not find her. The relatives came to know about the unfortunate development after they spotted the sickle taken by Negi near the bore well,” said Amresh Kumar Panda, SP Subarnapur.

Panda also said that after being informed, the fire brigade, BDO, and Police reached the spot immediately and started a rescue operation.Another hole was dug near the bore well using a JCB machine, Oxygen gas was also supplied into the bore well. However, the officials engaged in the operation revealed that the victim lady suffering from deafness was not responding properly.

Sources claimed that the elderly woman had gone to cut Bena Chera or Khus Khus grass Monday afternoon around 5pm. Some locals spotted the sickle and rope near the bore well and informed the family members of Negi.

Following an intense rescue operation of more than two hours, she was rescued by the fire services personnel from Tarabha and Sonepur fire stations. The fire services personnel also reportedly spotted a poisonous snake inside the bore well.

She was rushed to the Sonepur hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

