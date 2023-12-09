Officials’ budget presented in the House, public budget in Feb: MCD Mayor

New Delhi, Dec 9 The budget for the officials was presented in the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Commissioner on Saturday, while the real budget for the public of the national capital will be presented in the first week of February, said Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors will continuously communicate with the citizens. Along with this, meetings will be held with RWAs and market associations. Based on the suggestions of the citizens, the public budget will be prepared, which will be presented by Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal in the first week of February,” Oberoi said.

She also said that 'people's dialogue' in Delhi will start next week and the process will continue till the end of January.

“Under this, door-to-door communication will be made with the people. Meetings will be held with the market associations in the markets and RWAs in the societies. Similarly, the sarpanches of the villages will be consulted for suggestions,” she said.

After this, the budget for 2024-25 will be prepared based on people's opinion and advice.

She said the budget cannot be prepared behind closed doors to solve the problems of the people of Delhi.

“No one can make a real budget for Delhi better than its people. This budget will not be of the officers and leaders, but of the general public. Every problem of the citizens will be solved,” the Mayor said, adding that it will not be an imposed budget.

