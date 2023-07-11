Old iron bridge over Yamuna river closed for traffic

New Delhi, July 11 In view of the Yamuna River crossing the danger mark, the old iron bridge over Yamuna has been temporarily closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said: “Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for public/traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

Delhi is on high alert as water level in Yamuna river reached to 206.24 meter, which is above the danger mark. This water level was recorded by Central Water Commission (CWC). The danger mark of river is 205.33 metres.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday that his government was in constant touch with the Central Water Commission (CWC), and according to their assessment, the current Yamuna River level was 203.58 meters (on Monday).

“According to experts, there will not be any flood-like situations. However, we are prepared if it does happen. If the water level rises to 206 meters, we will initiate evacuation. We have identified 41,000 people living in the nearby areas of the Yamuna riverbank, and we have established relief camps for them,” Kejriwal had said.

In 1978, Delhi witnessed a flood when 7 lakh Cusec of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage, causing the Yamuna River level to cross 207.49 meters at the old bridge.

In 2013, 8 lakh Cusec of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage, and the Yamuna River level reached 207.32 mm, but it did not result in a flood.

In 2019, 8.28 lakh Cusec of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage, and the river level reached 206.6 mm, again without causing a flood.

