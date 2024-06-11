Oman's Sultan Congratulate Narendra Modi For His Consecutive Third Term as Prime Minister

Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him as he began his third term in office, the PMO said on Tuesday. The Sultan emphasised the centuries-old ties of friendship between Oman and India and conveyed his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India, it added. Modi thanked him for his warm wishes and spoke of his historic visit to India in December 2023 which led to deepening of bilateral cooperation in all areas. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and strengthening India-Oman partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries, it added. Modi also extended warm greetings to him and the people of Oman on the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.

Union Cabinet Ministers began assuming charges for their respective ministries on Tuesday, allotted to them on Monday after the first Cabinet meeting of the Modi 3.0 government. Thirty cabinet ministers, new and old, took oath last evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 junior ministers were also sworn in. Cabinet 3.0 also includes 43 ministers who have served three terms or more in Parliament, with 39 having previous ministerial experience in the Government of India.

Additionally, the Cabinet boasts several former chief ministers and ministers with substantial state-level experience. The Cabinet represents a diverse cross-section of the nation, with 27 ministers from Other Backward Classes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, five from Scheduled Tribes, and five from minority groups. Notably, 18 senior ministers will be heading various ministries.