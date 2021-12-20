Omicron! Britain like emergency situation will be created in India, warns VK Paul

The new variant of the corona, the Omicron, is now spreading around the world. In Britain, a state of emergency has been declared. There omicron is spreading rapidly. Member of the Policy Commission V. K. Paul has warned that if we have a situation like Britain's, we will be affected by 1.4 million people a day. Let's find out .. What did Britain do wrong? - Considering the speed of the spread of Omicron in Britain, if such a situation occurs in India, 14 lakh people will be affected every day, said the member of the policy commission Dr. V. K. Paul has said.

- Omicron is expected to spread rapidly in the winter. In this context, it is important to be careful about adhering to the covid Rules and not to be as unconscious as Britain, Paul explains.

- Booster doses have been introduced in the UK.

- More than 7 lakh people have taken booster dose in a single day. This number is growing rapidly every day.

- The effectiveness of this booster dose is 85%. This means that taking a booster dose reduces the risk of corona by 85%.

What went wrong in Britain?

- Despite the rapid spread of the omicron virus, restrictions in Britain have been relaxed for months.

- In many places, the mask was not compulsory. So there was no fear of corona among the people.

- Corona rules were greatly relaxed.

- Now Omicron variant has created an atmosphere of terror in Britain, creating a state of emergency there.