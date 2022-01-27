Omicron Scare! Delhi govt lifts weekend curfew, weddings to be held with 200 people

The Delhi government on Thursday lifted weekend curfew, odd-even for shops to go. Night curfew to continue. Schools’ opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet. Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants and cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is in control and said that Delhi will report less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases today while the positivity rate will also come down below the existing 10 per cent. Delhi has been witnessing a decline in new COVID-19 since last week after a sudden spurt in daily cases led by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.