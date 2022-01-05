Omicron scare: Night curfew will be imposed in all urban areas of Odisha from 9PM-5AM

Odisha Government has issued COVID-19 guidelines for January in view of the surge in COVID cases, wherein night curfew will be imposed in all urban areas of the state from 9 PM to 5 AM every day.

"Night curfew will be imposed in all urban areas of the state from 9 PM to 5 AM every day," the government said in its press release.

All schools, colleges up to the 12th standard will be closed. However, all such educational institutions are encouraged to organize online video classes for teaching and learning for Class-X and XII students.

The educational institution can organize doubt clearing classes in small batches with the consent of parents by observing COVID protocols. All examinations including the Summative Examination will continue.

All AWCs shall be closed. The concerned Administrative Departments shall issue detailed guidelines/ SOP in this regard.

All types of shops, malls, shopping complexes will be allowed to open across the state from 5 AM to 9 PM every day by following all suggested COVID guidelines. The food court, food plaza will be open for take away only. No one will be allowed to take/ consume food in the mall premises.

The official release said, that markets, haats, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall be closed at 9 PM every day.

Only doubly vaccinated persons shall be allowed to enter market complexes, shops, malls. At no point of time more than four buyers shall be allowed per 100 square feet feet of shop space.

All social/ religious gatherings will remain prohibited. Large gatherings, congregations shall be prohibited. Political, sports, academic functions and gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons

No rallies, processions, demonstrations, dharanas, strikes of any sort shall be allowed except for individuals not exceeding five persons coming to handover petitions, memorandum, if any. Exhibitions, trade fairs, expo, melas shall be prohibited.

No picnic in parks, nature clubs, beaches and other picnic/tourist spots shall be allowed. No cultural and dance programmes of any sort shall be organized in hotels, parks, malls, convention centres, Kalyan Mandaps.

Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bars, pubs are allowed for dine in up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity with compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols till 9 PM.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, in closed places shall be allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of capacity and operate with due compliance to COVID-19 protocols, the government added.

Marriages, thread ceremony, Bratopanayan and related gatherings with approval from local authorities shall be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons (for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the government said.

The government issued guidelines for Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda airport as well in view of the escalating COVID-19 cases across the country.

"De-boarding should be done while ensuring social distancing on arrival. Random RT-PCR testing may be undertaken for passengers who shall co-operate with the testing team. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol," the official release said.

As far as testing and surveillance is concerned, collectors, municipal commissioners will take measures for random testing of RAT/ RT-PCR in crowded places.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor