On Labour Day, KSRTC waives off 7200 employee disciplinary cases

On the occasion of Labour Day, as many as 7,200 employee disciplinary cases of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were waived off on Sunday, said an official statement by KSRTC.

The proceeding came as a one time remedy and goodwill measure by the KSRTC, which celebrated the Labour Day with its employees at the Bangalore Central Division.

"Employees who were absent from duty for less than ten months are exempted from any disciplinary proceedings and immediately have been issued reporting order and allowed to operate the bus. Accordingly, 110 absentee employees have been reported for duty from the past three days," said the statement.

Out of 35,000 total employees of the corporation, 8,414 were facing disciplinary cases and 7,200 disciplinary cases have been terminated for the last three days with a minimum fine of Rs 100, Rs 200 and a maximum of Rs 500. These cases are punishable by a fine of at least Rs 25,000.

The statement further said that alongside the sweets, the IAS V. Anbukkumar, Managing Director of the KSRTC had distributed the disciplinary case withdrawal order copy to the employees; and in his address to the employees, he explained the history, ideology and uniqueness of the Labor Day celebration.

"Our organization is running only by the driver, conductors, and mechanical staff and not by the Managing Director. The Managing Director cannot drive the bus. An officer/employee relationship should be cordial for any organisation," Anbukkumar said while addressing reporters.

Stating further, he said that it is their duty to not only punish the employees but also to encourage, motivate and work for their welfare. He informed about it being a one-time relaxation to the employees, not to be involved in pilferage/accident/absentee cases again.

"The daily average traffic revenue of the corporation should be Rs 10+ crore. But we are getting an average of only 8 crores, of which 70 per cent has to be paid for diesel. The financial situation of the corporation is under severe crisis," he said further.

Anbukkumar further advised the employees to join hands with them to strengthen the transport service and provide the best services to the public, and said, "only then the organisation will grow."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor