One CCTV camera helped trace driver in Delhi BMW hit-and-run case

New Delhi, June 17 In the infamous BMW hit-and-run case in the national capital, the footage of one CCTV camera helped the police trace the accused driver, police said on Friday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for ramming a speeding BMW car into another car, which killed two children sleeping on the footpath, while eight people were injured, a police official said.

The accused driver was identified as Sahil, a resident of east Delhi's Nirman Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east), Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received on June 10 at Hazrat Nizamuddin regarding an accident wherein two to three persons were injured under the Lodhi Road flyover.

Responding to the PCR call, the police officers rushed to the spot and came to know that a Wagon R was hit by a black coloured luxury car.

Due to the force of the collision, the Wagon R ran over people sleeping on the footpath under the Lodhi Road flyover.

The injured persons were shifted to AIIMS trauma centre where Roshini (6) and her brother Amir (10) were declared brought dead.

The Wagon R car's driver said at nearly 4.30 a.m. while they were returning from Samrat hotel and moving towards Surya hotel through Lodhi road, a black coloured luxury car's driver who was driving fast hit their car.

The black car's driver fled from the spot.

As the incident took place late night and there was no one to witness the incident except the injured persons, it was a very challenging task for the police.

The CCTV cameras installed near the flyover were not functioning at all.

After this the police started making efforts to first locate the route through which the black car had travelled after the incident.

To trace the accused driver's route, nearly 60-70 cameras which were installed on the road towards Oberoi hotel, Lodhi Road, Barapulla Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg were checked.

It was just one camera which led to a breakthrough in the case.

"In one of the cameras, it was found that the vehicle after the accident had turned towards Neela Gumbad, Nizamuddin," the official said.

The CCTVs on the route going towards Zakir Hussain Marg, Sunder Nursery and Mathura Road were checked.

After analysing the CCTV footage of nearly 70-80 cameras, one black colour sedan luxury car was zeroed in.

It was found that the vehicle took a turn to Mathura road and had gone towards Ashram.

The police finally reached the exact location of the accused driver.

Upon interrogation of the accused Sahil, it was revealed that he along with his uncle was coming from the airport while he was driving the car.

