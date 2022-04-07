One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

In a shocking incident, stray dogs near the Thakurganj police station area of Lucknow attacked two minors playing outside their house, resulting in the death of one and severe injuries to the other on late night Wednesday.

It was revealed that the mauled, identified as Mohammad Raza (5) and injured Jannat Fatima (7) were playing outside their house when they were attacked by the stray dogs.

"While Raza died on the spot, Fatima is undergoing treatment at a nearby trauma centre and is currently in stable condition," said the police.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Municipal Corporation sent its team to the spot.

On the concerned matter of catching stray dogs, the Municipal Commissioner said, "the matter is being investigated and such stray dogs are being identified from the places wherever they are."

In this regard, the municipal team is actions in different places to identify the stray dogs and curb the situation concerned.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor