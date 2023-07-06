"One crore saplings...to be planted in a day in Assam," says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 : Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that under the proposed plantation initiative, this year around one crore saplings having commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam.

"Though SHG members, Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, police including VDPs and battalions, tea gardens, educational institutions and government offices have been identified as target groups, DCs should encourage the voluntary participation of people, NGOs, public and religious institutions in the drive to turn the exercise into a mass movement to plant one crore saplings having commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam," said Sarma.

Following the same CM also held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to discuss the plan of action for implementation of three ambitious initiatives of the state government at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

These initiatives are plantation of one crore saplings across Assam to boost commercial wood production and environment protection, Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram for creating an inclusive environment for identifying talents in the field of sports and culture.

He said, "focus of this drive should not only be on plantation alone but more on ownership as this would boost commercial wood production and increase green cover in the long run. As part of the initiative, a portal has been developed for registration of people who are willing to join the drive."

After plantation, geo-tagged photos will be required to upload and an incentive of Rs 100 for plantation and Rs 200, if the tree survives, will be provided. Plantation can be done on own farmland and at institutions as well.

The Environment and Forest Department has already identified 175-180 stocking hubs for the storage and distribution of saplings.

The Chief Minister further said "Khel Maharan" and "Sanskritik Mahasangram" will be organized from the grassroots level to promote sports and cultural environment and find out talents. Under Khel Maharan, sports competitions will be held in 5 disciplines, i.e. athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, football and volleyball from October this year to January next.

These competitions will be conducted starting from the revenue village level to gaon panchayat, further to the district and finally at the state level. In the case of BTC, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, the competitions will be held at VCDC or MAC level instead of gaon panchayat.

CM further said "The Sanskritik Mahasangram will be a unique showcase of the state's cultural talents. Under this, every revenue village will organize competitions in six categories."

These are Jyoti Sangeet, Rabha Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, Bihu and tribal dance. The winners of these competitions in the revenue villages will compete amongst themselves at the panchayat and district levels, which will culminate in a competition at the state level.

He urged the DCs to put all-out efforts to make the initiatives successful.

