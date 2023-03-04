One dead, 4 injured in Assam elephant attack

Guwahati, March 4 One person was killed and four others were injured in an elephant attack at a tea estate in Assam's Nagaon district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Kaliabor Hatigaon tea estate on Friday.

Witnesses have claimed that the wild tusker frightened the tea garden workers who were were taking a break after a long day of work.

One of the workers, Laxman Minj, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries.

The forest officials also reached the tea estate to assess the situation.

It's probable that the wild elephant approached the tea estate in quest of food, according to sources.

In many areas of Assam, conflicts between people and animals are growing more frequent.



