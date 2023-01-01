One dead, more than 14 injured in Nashik explosion

At least 1 person died and 14 others were injured in an explosion at a factory in Nashik, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar said to ANI, "One person has died and more than 14 people injured in the incident. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital."

It was reported that a fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district on Sunday morning.

As per the sources, the factory belongs to the Jindal Company.

Officials from the local administration and the district's Guardian minister have already reached the spot.

MoS Bharti Pawar said, "Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM are monitoring the situation."

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire at the factory, as per sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

