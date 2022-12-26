One held for possessing 'Charas' in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 'Charas' on Monday.

The police recovered 287.62 gms 'Charas' from the possession of the accused person.

The accused has been identified as Vivek Malta resident of Uttarakhand.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

