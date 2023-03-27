One-horned rhino killed in Kaziranga, first in 2 years

Guwahati, March 27 After zero poaching cases were recorded last year in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a one-horned rhino has been allegedly killed by poachers and its horn was taken away, officials said on Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi told : "A rhino carcass was detected by staff of Kathpara camp under Western Range Bagori at about 4.30 p.m. in Bormer beel on Sunday. There was cut mark in nasal bone of the rhino and horn was taken away by miscreants."

The forest department has anticipated that the rhino was killed at least 6-7 days ago.

"Sex of the dead rhinoceros is yet to be ascertained as the carcass was found floating in water," the officer added.

According to the forest department, further details can be revealed after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to track the poachers, said Gogoi.

For the first time since 1977, Assam last year saw no rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park.

Rhinos are coveted for their horns, which are sold for a high price in some nations due to their purported medical qualities.

Between 2000 and 2021, 191 rhinos were poached in Assam, according to official statistics.

The highest rhino deaths, 27 occurred in both 2013 and 2014, while 2020 and 2021 saw the lowest number two each.



tdr/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor