One killed, another injured after portion of building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
By ANI | Published: January 27, 2023 11:11 AM2023-01-27T11:11:05+5:302023-01-27T16:45:02+5:30
A man was killed, while another was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, one person was safely rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.
The exact reason behind the collapse incident is yet to be ascertained, civic body officials said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor