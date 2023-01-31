One killed as reactor explodes at pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

One person was killed after a reactor exploded at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The blast occurred at GMFC labs private limited at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said.

As soon as the information was received, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Nearby factories have been shut as a safety measure, as informed by Anakapalli district fire officer Lakshman Swami.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

