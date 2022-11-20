One killed as RTC bus rams into house in Andhra
Published: November 20, 2022
Amaravati, Nov 20 A student was killed and and a woman injured when a bus went off the road and rammed into a house in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred when the driver of the state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fainted while driving the vehicle, a police official said.
The bus went off the road and hit a Class 7 student resulting in his death. The vehicle then rammed into a house, injuring a woman. She was later admitted to hospital.
There were 43 passengers in the bus. Police said they were all safe.
