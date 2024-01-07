One killed, one hurt as INS Kunjali wall crashes down in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 7 A man was crushed to death and another injured when the compound wall of an open plot of the INS Kunjali in south Mumbai suddenly came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the wall adjoining the Miyan Chawl near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, collapsed around 2.30 pm, during water pipeline repair works.

The two persons were rushed to the Indian Navy’s INHS Ashwini hospital by locals in their vehicles before the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot.

One person, identified as Mohammed Akbar, 38, was declared dead on admission, while the other, Gangadhar Akla was treated for injuries and discharged.

At least four four-wheelers are stuck under the debris of the wall crash and work is on to remove the rubble with the help of a JCB, said the BMC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor