One more doctor held in Delhi kidney transplantation racket

New Delhi, June 3 One more doctor, working at a reputed Delhi hospital as a surgeon and allegedly involved in the major illegal kidney transplant racket, unearthed a few days ago, was arrested on Friday, police said.

"In the intervening night of June 2-3, one more accused Dr Priyansh Sharma alias Sameer (34) was arrested in the case from the area of Rohini," Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

She said that the accused doctor used to give his services to gang leader Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma alias KD during the illegal transplantation of kidneys in Guhana area of Sonipat in Haryana.

Jaiker had earlier said information was received on May 26 at Hauz Khas police station regarding an illegal kidney transplantation racket being operated in the area of Hauz Khas which targeted the poor people and induced them to sell their kidney.

After arresting several people in south Delhi, the police team along with one Forensic Science Laboratory's advance team conducted a raid at a hospital where a set-up was formed by the accused persons for illegal transplantation in Guhana.

Quack, Dr Sonu Rohilla was found who with the help of doctors, technic from different big hospitals used to perform illegal transplantation of kidney. He was also arrested.

After that, Dr Sourabh Mittal, who was an anesthesiologist and worked in a reputed hospital in Delhi, was arrested after it was found he gave his services in illegal transplantation with other accused persons, the official said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Vishwakarma is the main mastermind of this gang who convinced other persons for these illegal transplants and also selected the clinic of Sonu Rohilla for execution of operations. He is the person who paid all the accused persons according to their roles and they had done 12-14 illegal transplants during the last 6-7 months at Guhana setup.

During the course of investigation it has also been revealed that they used to target youths of the age group of 20 to 30 years who are in desperate need of money and then through their regular counselling, convinced them to sell their kidney.

