One Nation, No Election: Congress Criticizes Government Over Proposal for Simultaneous Elections

The Congress launched a scathing criticism against the government following the endorsement by a high-level committee for synchronized elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The party accused the government of aiming to dismantle the Constitution entirely under the guise of achieving a 'one nation, no election' agenda.

Submitting a comprehensive report spanning over 18,000 pages to President Droupadi Murmu, the committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind advocated for synchronized elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as its primary proposal. Additionally, it suggested the subsequent synchronization of local body elections within 100 days as a follow-up measure.

When questioned about the recent developments, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, The Prime Minister’s objective is very clear, he is going around asking for a clear majority, two-thirds majority, 400 seats, and the cat is out of the bag. They want to completely dismantle Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and with what objective ‘one nation, no election’ that is what they want. In its report, the panel said simultaneous polls will spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric and help realise aspirations of India, that is Bharat.

The panel proposed the preparation of a unified electoral roll and the issuance of voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with state election authorities.