One Nation, One Election': Union Cabinet Approves Former President Ram Nath Kovind's Proposal

The Modi Cabinet has approved the proposal for 'One Nation One Election,' which aims to synchronise the elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to a single schedule, said sources. The report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. In his Independence Day address last month, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, advocated for ‘one nation, one election,’ arguing that frequent elections create impediments for the country’s progress.

“The nation has to come forward for ‘one nation, one election’,” Modi had said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The prime minister had urged the political parties “from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation’s progress”. A high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind in March this year recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.



