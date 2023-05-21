One pilgrim killed, 13 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Reasi
Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 : One person was killed and 13 people were injured after a vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra, Angrej Singh, said, "13 people were injured and one died after a bus met with an accident in Katra's Muri area in Reasi district."
The injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
Further information is awaited.
