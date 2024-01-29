Online Classes in Lucknow Extended Till Feb 3 Due to Cold Wave, Details Inside

Cold Wave in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow District Administration Mandates Online Classes Till February 3

Amidst the persistent cold wave gripping Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow district administration has issued an order directing all schools to conduct online classes until February 3, 2024. This decision comes in response to the chilling weather conditions and the India Meteorological Department's forecast of thick fog in North India for the next five days.

According to the official notification, schools that continue offline classes are instructed to operate between 10 am to 3 pm only. The district authorities have outlined several guidelines for schools to adhere to during this period.

Key Guidelines for Lucknow Schools:

Classroom Heating: School managements are tasked with ensuring adequate arrangements to protect students from the cold inside classrooms. The installation of room heaters is mandated to maintain a comfortable temperature. Outdoor Activities: To safeguard students, authorities emphasize that they should not be made to sit outside or in open areas for classes or practical examinations. Uniform Relaxation: In light of the harsh weather, the compulsion to wear school uniforms has been temporarily abolished. Students are permitted to attend school wearing warm clothes.

This recent directive follows the earlier closure of schools in Lucknow and Agra for students in classes 1 to 8. The District Magistrates had previously ordered the closure of schools in Lucknow until January 27, 2024, and in Agra until January 24, 2024. The Lucknow DM's order extended the closure to all schools from nursery to class 12, with a shift to online mode.

District officials are taking proactive measures to protect students and school staff from the adverse weather conditions. The situation will be reassessed, and schools are expected to resume physical classes once the weather normalizes. During this period, schools are urged to strictly adhere to the instructions laid out by the district administration.

For additional updates on the current situation and Lucknow School News Today, concerned individuals are advised to contact the school administration for further information and guidance.