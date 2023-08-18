Online cricket betting racket busted in Goa, 12 held

Panaji, Aug 18 Goa police have arrested 12 persons for running an online cricket betting racket and seized different gadgets from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa), Nidhin Valsan, said that Porvorim Police busted the online cricket betting racket after raiding a hotel premises on Thursday .

“During the raid, 12 accused persons were arrested and laptops, mobile phones, and routers worth Rs 2 lakh were seized,” Valsan said.

The officer said the raid was conducted after the police received reliable information that some persons were running an online cricket betting racket by accepting bets from the public for the ongoing T20 international series between New Zealand and the UAE.

The accused persons are from different states of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor