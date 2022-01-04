Online games made two brothers missing for about 16 hours in Delhi

Kids are literally obsessed with online games. A shocking incident has taken place. Two brothers have gone missing after playing online game. The shocking part is that they stole 30,000 from the house and kept playing games in the park all night. According to information received, two brothers, aged 12 and 9, living in Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, stepped out of the house while playing online games. The children were missing for up to 16 hours. Police have arrested both the boys with the help of NGOs. Shockingly, they were addicted to online games that they stole Rs 30,000 from their house. Mohit, 12, lived with his parents in Shalimar Garden. He is in the seventh class. When schools started online classes in lockdown, the family gave them their phones. Meanwhile, Mohit started watching games on his mobile with his friends.

Friends also created his ID for the game. After creating the ID, Mohit started playing Pub-G from his phone. Money is needed to get ahead in the game. For this, he sometimes took money out of his father's pocket and sometimes out of his mother's purse. After Pub-G was banned, he started playing free fire. Mohit fled his home on December 30 with Rs 30,000.

