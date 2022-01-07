Only 250 people allowed in outdoor meetings for Kolkata municipal polls: Election Commission

West Bengal Election Commission on Friday modified the guidelines for municipal corporation election campaigning in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The new guidelines say that only 250 people would be allowed in outdoor meetings. Earlier it was 500. Apart from that, the Commission also asked the political parties to encourage digital campaigns instead of rallies and meetings to combat the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Calcutta HC on Friday asked the State Election Campaign to submit an affidavit whether it can conduct municipal polls in the rising COVID-19 situation.

West Bengal logged 18,213 new cases, as per Friday's bulletin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor