Only 6% voting in first two hours in Raj's Karanpur Assembly polls

Jaipur, Jan 5 The polling in Rajasthan's Karanpur Assembly constituency was underway and a voting percentage of only six was recorded in the first two hours, said an official.

The voting started at 7 a.m. The effect of severe cold and fog was visible on voting as fewer people could be seen at the booths in the first two hours.

Voting in the constituency could not be held on November 25 due to the death of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The elections happening here are much in discussion as the Bhajan Lal government has made BJP candidate Surendrapal TT, the Minister of State, contest from here. TT was made a minister even though he had not won the election at the time of portfolio allotment. Congress has been attacking the government's decision and has even complained to the Election commission in the matter.

The voting average is expected to increase by afternoon as weather improves a bit.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for voting at 249 polling stations in the Karanpur Assembly constituency. Voters are allowed to enter the voting area only after checking their IDs at the stations. Two separate entry and exit routes have been provided at each polling booth.

The elections were postponed after the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress has fielded his son, Rupinder Singh, from the seat.

Apart from BJP and Congress, 10 other candidates from parties like the AAP, BSP and independents are in the fray.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that there are a total of 249 polling stations in the constituency, out of which 37 are in urban areas and 212 in rural areas. There are arrangements for webcasting at 125 polling stations. There are 2,40,826 voters in Karanpur Assembly constituency, which includes 1,25,850 men, 114966 women and 10 transgender voters. 180 service voters are registered

