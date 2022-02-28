O.P. Jindal Global University campus is now physically open for students

New Delhi, Feb 28 O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana is excited to welcome its faculty members and students back to the campus after two years.

The campus has physically reopened on February 27, as per its institutional plans in compliance with directives of the Haryana government. The campus was closed on March 6, 2020 due to Covid-19 and successfully transitioned to online teaching and remote working.

With the collective effort put in by the faculty, students and staff and the digital governance led by JGU's Information Technology team, by December 2020, 24,000+ online classes were completed, 1250+ unique online examinations were conducted and 69,000+ assessments were submitted during this period. The physical reopening of the campus has been planned based on the guidance and directives issued by the state government.

As a fully residential University, approximately 8,000 students are pursuing various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the ten schools of JGU. The students will be returning to the campus to resume classroom learning. The University is fully prepared to welcome all the students and to accommodate them in the world class student housing facilities available on campus. The accommodation for students in these blocks follows international norms and the rooms are aesthetically furnished.

In addition, the campus provides recreational facilities, including a gymnasium and other indoor and outdoor sports. The schedule for the returning of students to the campus will be implemented in a phased manner with effect from February 27, 2022 till March 6, 2022. The faculty members who were teaching online and working remotely from India and around the world have also returned to the campus to resume classroom teaching.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has cast an air of uncertainty for the last two years, it has not stopped JGU from persevering in its commitment to make all-out efforts to ensure that students have the best access to world-class education, which is the vision and mission of JGU.

During lockdown, the university progressively developed its infrastructure and built a one lakh square feet size state-of-the-art academic block; established computer labs for the purpose of data analytics, and training students in different languages. The windows-based devices have a language training software which is operated by Artificial Intelligence capable of teaching multiple languages such as English, Spanish, French, German, etc.

The University consolidated and augmented its sports facilities with the development of international standards cricket, football and hockey grounds, state-of-the-art cushioned, synthetic tennis and basketball courts with a massive flood light system; built multipurpose Performing Arts Academy, which is a first of its kind for any university in the region. This Academy will serve the purpose of a performing arts theatre, a movie theatre and a state-of-the-art conference hall.

It also built new student housing blocks. The upgradation and development of the University's health centre is a noteworthy development as JGU prepared for the physical reopening of its campus. In addition to the development of infrastructure, the university started three new schools and 17 innovative interdisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

During the tumultuous period of the lockdown, JGU received the recognition as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India in addition to featuring in the QS World University Rankings and receiving special distinctions by the Times Higher Education for its digital innovation.

Commenting on this important occasion, the Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar said: "Today marks a landmark occasion in the recent history of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) as we welcome our students to the university campus after two long years. First and foremost, my warm wishes go out to the students who have patiently waited for two years for this special day. They are the most valued persons in our university and indeed, our raison d'etre. Since March 2020, universities around the world were faced with an extraordinary crisis in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic. It truly tested JGU's resilience too.

"With strict lockdowns in effect across India and the rest of the world, the campus looked like a ghost town and often felt haunting. With the much anticipated return of the students, it is now safe to say that the university will again come back to life and will regain its heart and soul. The last two years have been one of the most challenging years of our time.

"The novel Coronavirus pandemic, which triggered a global public health crisis in 2020, quickly degenerated into a socio-economic disaster in countries worldwide, especially in India when the second wave created much havoc during March-June 2021. Despite all this, I am delighted to say that it is the sheer passion, commitment, dedication, vigour and verve shown by the JGU community over the last two years that helped us overcome the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic. The JGU community yet again proved that for every challenge that comes our way, we could convert it into an opportunity to change ourselves for the better."

Registrar of JGU, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, while reflecting on the physical reopening of the campus said: "We are indeed excited about the physical reopening of the campus as we have been conducting classes in an online mode since March 2020. Our students and faculty members have demonstrated a great sense of cooperation in adapting to the new online learning platform.

"It is indeed a special situation as we physically reopen the JGU campus after a long time! In the coming weeks, the presence of students and faculty members will make our campus life vibrant with academic and co-curricular activities. Our students will be in the pleasant company of their peers and fellow students with an opportunity to experience every moment during their stay inside the serene JGU campus truly the 'Wordsworth' way. The administrative staff members displayed an unwavering commitment during these difficult times and contributed to the mission of the University with utmost dedication. We are keen on enabling greater in-class and physical campus experience to all students of JGU and will continue to support our students".

