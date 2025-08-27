Op Sindoor striking demonstration of technology-driven warfare: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 27 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described Operation Sindoor as a striking demonstration of technology-driven warfare, adding that the speed and bravery with which the Indian Armed Forces dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan was something the terrorists "could never have even imagined".

Addressing the 'Ran-Samwad 2025' Tri-Service Seminar at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, Singh underlined the rapidly shifting doctrines of modern warfare and the importance of defining the terms of battle, saying Operation Sindoor served as the perfect example of this evolving approach.

"If we observe closely, systems and doctrines of war have evolved with time. In just the past 10–20 years, the pace of these changes has been so rapid that fixing any permanent pattern has become almost impossible. It would not be wrong to say that the age we live in has just one doctrine -- that there is none. Circumstances and challenges change with such speed that every nation is compelled to keep its strategy flexible and responsive," Singh said.

Highlighting the strategic dimension, he stated, "Today, in the world, whichever nation decides the battlefield is the one that controls the game and its rules. Others have no option but to respond to this and step into the arena on terms that are not of its own choosing. Our endeavour must be to define the battlefield and the rules of the game ourselves, compelling the adversary to fight there, so that the lead advantage always remains with us."

According to the Defence Minister, Operation Sindoor offered a perfect demonstration of this principle.

"The bravery and swiftness with which our forces carried out action against the terrorists sheltered in Pakistan was something those terrorists could never have even imagined. I firmly believe that every war leaves us with some important lessons. In the course of battle, we are able to realistically assess the level of our preparedness. If we speak of Operation Sindoor, it was indeed a striking demonstration of technology-driven warfare," he said.

Singh said the operation provided valuable lessons across a wide range of domains.

"Be it offensive or defensive techniques, operational practices, quick and efficient war logistics, the seamless integration of our forces or matters of intelligence and surveillance -- Operation Sindoor gave us a wealth of lessons. It provided us with a glimpse of the kind of challenges and responses that could serve as valuable guidance for any conflict in the future," he noted.

He emphasised that the operation had also proved the success of India's indigenous defence platforms and weapon systems. "Operation Sindoor has emerged as a great example demonstrating the success of India's indigenous platforms, equipment, and weapon systems."

"The achievements of the operation have again highlighted that in the future, self-reliance is an absolute necessity. We have indeed made significant progress on the path of self-reliance, but there is still a long way ahead that we must travel," Singh said.

The Defence Minister further stressed the importance of building a robust cyber and information infrastructure, saying, "Operation Sindoor has also taught us another crucial lesson -- the importance of information and cyber warfare in today's age. While enhancing our defence capabilities, it is equally vital to ensure that our information and cyber infrastructure is made even more robust. I believe we must give this matter deep thought and careful consideration."

He added that the "element of surprise" has gained even greater power in modern times, particularly when paired with technology.

The Defence Minister said that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, hypersonic missiles, cyber-attacks and AI-driven decision making are examples of tools that are bringing unexpected twists to modern conflicts.

"The most striking feature of this element of surprise is that it no longer has a permanent form. It keeps changing, always carrying uncertainty with it. And it is precisely this uncertainty that confounds adversaries, often becoming the decisive factor in the outcome of war. In our times, the fusion of technology and surprise is making warfare more complex and unpredictable than ever before. That is why we must not only master existing technologies but also ensure that we are constantly prepared for new innovations and unforeseen challenges," he noted.

