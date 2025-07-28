Operation Mahadev: 3 Pakistani Terrorists Linked to Pahalgam Attack Killed in Srinagar

Indian security forces have killed three Pakistani terrorists suspected to be linked to the deadly Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were killed. According to reports, the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched Operation Mahadev in the forests of Srinagar.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 17 grenades, one M4 carbine, and two AK-47 rifles from the terrorists' hideout. Sources told India Today that the terrorists killed in the encounter during Operation Mahadev may have been involved in the Pahalgam ambush that took place on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley area.

The operation was launched near Mount Mahadev in Srinagar after armed forces received intelligence inputs regarding the presence of three militants. The operation was named Mahadev as it took place between the Zabarwan and Mahadev hilly regions on Monday.

The operation was initiated after the Indian Army intercepted a communication in early July in the Dachigam forest. Following that, a joint group of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists was tracked closely for 14 days, India Today reported, citing sources.

Also Read | Four civilian guards held off dozens of terrorists at Kibbutz Sufa, Army probe reveals.

Suleiman Shah, the main accused in the Pahalgam attack, was among those killed. According to reports, terrorists Abu Hamza and Yasir were also neutralised in the operation. These terrorists had long been on the radar of security forces. The government had announced a reward of ₹20 lakh on Suleiman Shah.

The Army’s Chinar Corps provided updates about the operation via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter). According to Army officials, the operation was launched in the Lidwas area based on specific intelligence inputs. A prolonged encounter ensued between the security forces and militants, resulting in the elimination of all three terrorists. A search operation is still underway in the area, officials confirmed.