Operation Sindoor has made India's anti-terror policy clear to the world: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor has sent a strong message to the world about India's uncompromising stance against terrorism and added that no place is safe for those who spill Indian blood.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi during the centenary celebration of the historic meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, "Today, the country is moving on this path. India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Recently, the world has also seen the potential of India. Operation Sindoor has made India's tough policy against terrorism very clear to the world. We have shown that no place is safe for terrorists who shed the blood of Indians."

He highlighted that Operation Sindoor not only marked a strategic response to terrorism but also showcased India's growing military self-reliance.

"Today's India takes steps according to whatever is possible and right in the interest of the country. Now India's dependence on foreign countries for military needs is also continuously decreasing," PM Modi said.

Lauding the indigenous defence industry, he added, "We are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector, and we have seen its effect during Operation Sindoor as well. Our forces forced the enemy to kneel in 22 minutes with weapons developed in India. I believe that in the coming times, the name of Made in India weapons will be heard all over the world."

Reflecting on the broader theme of the event, PM Modi called upon citizens to follow the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru in the mission of national development.

