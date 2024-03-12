Opinion of all state BJP leaders taken for K’taka LS candidates: LoP Ashoka

New Delhi, March 12 The BJP Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Tuesday said that the party's high command has taken the opinion of all the state leaders on finalising the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The final discussion will be held on Tuesday on all the 28 Lok Sabha seats of the state. “I do not know if the announcement of tickets will be at once or in a phased manner. A few of the MPs have announced their retirement, naturally alternative candidates will be selected,” he said.

“The leaders have discussed the Mysuru-Kodagu seat of MP Pratap Simha and Kawar MP Ananthkumar Hegde. I can’t reveal the details of the discussion. There is no need for the sitting MPs to get concerned. Anything can happen till the last minute,” Ashoka stated.

When asked about Mysuru former royal scion Yaduveer Wodeyar being considered instead of MP Pratap Simha for the Mysuru-Kodagu seat, Ashoka said, “I have not contacted Yaduveer. I don't know about him contesting and I also don’t know whether anyone has approached him.”

Commenting on the party considering alternate candidates instead of sitting MPs, the MP from Dakshina Kannada said that it is the speciality of the BJP. “The party identifies common party workers and new leadership is given a chance."

New faces must emerge. We will abide by the decision of the national leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should become PM again. We will perform whatever duty the party gives us,” Kateel stated.

Sources revealed that Kateel faced a backlash for the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru near Mangaluru city. The candidatures of former soldier Brijesh Chowta and Hindu activist Mahesh Vikram Hegde among others are being considered in his place.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has stated that he would welcome the decision of the party if the ticket for his seat is given to Wodeyar. “I hope he will get used to all the norms of respecting the higher party leadership.” Meanwhile, Pratap Simha’s supporters have started a campaign against former CM Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra alleging that they were attempting to finish off Simha.

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa is seeking a ticket for his son for the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. Former minister B.C. Patil has openly stated that the ticket should be given to him otherwise he will take a call.

Meanwhile, party sources said that the BJP has decided to give the Mandya LS seat to the JD (S). Sitting Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh had already started a campaign expressing confidence that she would get the BJP ticket for the constituency.

Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar meanwhile stated on Tuesday that former BJP minister K. Sudhakar is indulging in a double game. He is trying to get the ticket for Chikkaballapur seat from the BJP. In case he does not get it, he is trying to contest from Bengaluru North as the Congress candidate. “I know Sudhakar is touching the feet of leaders for this. I advise him to stay put in one party and not indulge in such double games,” he added.

The decision of the party regarding sitting Union Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje and Bhagwant Khuba, sitting MP G. Siddeshwara, former ministers V. Somanna and J.C. Madhu Swamy is also generating curiosity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor