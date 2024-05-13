Oppn in Goa targets BJP over OCI card issue

Panaji, May 13 The Opposition parties in Goa have criticised the Central and the state government after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently said that acceptance of a 'revocation certificate' is 'under consideration' to register an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

The MEA in its April 4 memorandum, had said that it had decided to accept a 'revocation certificate' instead of a 'surrender certificate' as an alternative document.

However, its corrigendum published on April 30 said this is only "under consideration" by the MHA.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao said: "Once again 'jumlas' of BJP stands exposed with MEA backing out on its earlier memorandum creating confusion over the OCI registration. Giving hardship and mental torture to citizens is in the DNA of BJP."

The INDIA bloc will resolve this issue after coming to power in the coastal state in June, Alemao added.

"It is noticed time and again that BJP always gave step-motherly treatment to seafarers and Goans working abroad. BJP has always insulted and abused our Goans who work abroad to earn their livelihood," he said.

"I demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was prompt to thank the Central government after the memorandum was issued on April 4, 2024, should now make the government's position clear," he added.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that the BJP has taken a 'U-turn' over the OCI issue after the Lok Sabha election held in the coastal state.

"It's now abundantly clear that the double-engine government had no intention of bringing any relief to the thousands of Goans applying for OCI cards. The MEA's earlier office memorandum which the Chief Minister had called 'great news' has now turned to 'horrible news' with the MEA passing the buck to the Home Ministry," Sardesai added.

Revolutionary Goans Party Chief Manoj Parab said: "Election is over in Goa and BJP's 'U-Turn' politics continues. This time it's an OCI matter. BJP's "anti-Goan" stand once again exposed. Be it Mhadei or OCI, the BJP is only betraying Goa."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor