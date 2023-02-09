Opposition doesn't have courage to take me on: PM Modi in his Rajya Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs on Thursday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday evening for a lack of quorum.

Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country," PM Modi said while addressing the Upper House of Parliament. These people who play political games do not have the courage and are just looking for ways to save themselves," PM Modi added while concluding his speech by thanking President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar.

He also took a dig at Opposition while mentioning these numbers and said "On the other hand, the public is continuously "closing" your accounts, and you are taking out that frustration here."The Prime Minister also affirmed that the country is on its way to becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in various sectors including defense and the Opposition is trying to spread falsehood on employment.