"Opposition is against development": BJP MP Pragya Thakur on new Parliament row

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 : Reacting over the row about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday said that opposition parties are against the development.

Thakur said, "The construction of the new Parliament House so fast is a record in itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked with a new thought. If the President herself says that PM Modi should inaugurate, then what is wrong with it? The Prime Minister and President of the country are all together in this, so it is a matter of pride for the country."

"Opposition is against the development. The opposition feels that if they do not protest then their roots will be shaken. The opposition does not understand anything good or bad. The plans of the opposition will never be fulfilled," she said.

Noatbly, the Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier TMC, AAP, and CPI(M) decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28.

A total of 20 parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

Meanwhile, she also reacted to the remark of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani related to banning the right-wing organisation.

"Maulana Madani never talks about patriotism. Every person living in India is a Hindu, this is what our culture says. Our constitution says that everyone's opinion will be respected. If there is an attack on our religion, then we have the right to speak. Some people think that if they can make a country like Pakistan, it will not happen again. We are trying to unite Pakistan as well. The tolerance of Hindus should not be tested," Thakur added.

Notably May 21, Madani said that if Congress had banned the right-wing organisation 70 years ago, the country would not have been ruined.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor