Opposition to request Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke suspension of MPs: Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the opposition will submit a request to the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise.

A meeting of opposition parties was held today to discuss the issue of suspension of MPs and to chalk out a strategy for the floor of the house.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The issues that we have been raising since the last 7 days regarding inflation and imposition of GST on essential commodities, today on the eighth day also we will raise our voice regarding the same. Common people are worried about this. We are also raising our voices continuously, but the government is not ready for discussion. I personally met the chairman and said that you allow the discussion and tell the date and time, we will be ready for discussion, but the government is not ready to accept it. We will submit a request to Speaker and the Chairman to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise."

He further said that the suspension of MPs which has been done at the behest of the government should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

"We have called a meeting of opposition parties. We will discuss amongst ourselves and appeal to the Speaker to withdraw the suspension of these 19 MPs. Those MPs who raise their voice against inflation should not suppress their voice by suspending them. This suspension, which has been done at the behest of the government, should be withdrawn with immediate effect," he said.

The Congress MP further said that it is not necessary for the concerned minister to speak on a particular topic, any minister can reply but this government is sitting dogmatically and does not want discussion.

"The House does not run again and again. There is a rule in our democracy that any minister in the cabinet, who has knowledge about the subject concerned, can speak. It is not that it is necessary for the concerned minister to speak. Any minister can reply. But this government is sitting dogmatically and does not want discussion," he added.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) ET Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Jayant Chaudhry were present in the meeting today.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped the meeting.

Opposition MPs also protested in front of Gandhi statue on suspension of MPs from Parliament

Earlier on Tuesday, 19 Opposition MPs including TMC leaders Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, and Dola Sen were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the week for 'misconduct'.

They were suspended for storming well of the House and sloganeering against the government over inflation.

On July 25, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.'

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.'

The Upper House has been facing adjournment on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament's Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor