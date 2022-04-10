Orange alert in Delhi as city records April's hottest day in 5 years

New Delhi, April 10 The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Sunday as the severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital.

According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled to 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, which has been hottest day in five years.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its warning said this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

On Friday, the maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram.

The maximum temperature in Haryana's Faridabad was at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

