'Orunodoi' scheme empowering women in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 13 The Assam government's ambitious initiative "Orunodoi" scheme is playing a crucial role in empowering the women of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

While attending a ceremonial distribution of "Orunodoi card" to beneficiaries at Jorhat district on Thursday, the Chief Minister claimed that the scheme has contributed greatly towards strengthening the financial health of millions of families across the state.

Under this initiative, the state government is giving a monthly relief of Rs 1,250 to at least 27 lakh poor households.

According to the government, women being the primary caretakers of the family are kept as beneficiaries of the scheme. Of the Rs 1,250 that is credited to the accounts of each beneficiary, Sarma said Rs 400 is meant for health-related expenditure, Rs 200 for purchase of dal, Rs 80 for purchase of sugar, Rs 150 for essential vegetables and fruits, and Rs 170 to provide financial relief to overcome Covid-created financial strains.

Besides, Rs 250 was for electricity consumption. He said that apart from taking measures for empowerment of the womenfolk of the state, steps are being taken to ensure overall uplift of all sections of people of Assam.

"Providing permanent employment under the payroll of the Assam government, as many as 90,000 youths, construction of medical colleges and other institutes of higher learning across the state, to name a few, are manifestations of the current dispensation’s commitments towards the people," Sarma said.

He further mentioned that the government shall be issuing advertisements for recruitment to another 22,000 vacancies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor