Our aircraft purchase mentioned by Prez Biden during PM Modi's visit, shows Indian aviation on rise: Air India CEO

New Delhi [India], June 29 : After signing purchase agreements for over 470 new aircraft in the Paris air show, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson recently said that this purchase agreement was also referred to by US President Joe Biden during PM Modi's recent visit to the United States which reinforces that Indian aviation is on the rise.

"Our purchase was also referred to by US President Joe Biden in his remarks accompanying PM Modi's state visit to Washington, reinforcing just how significant it, and Indian aviation's rise, truly is!" Campbell said.

Addressing the employees of Air India, the CEO also revealed the delivery time of the aircraft between the narrow and wide body.

"We signed the purchase agreements for our order of 470 new aircraft. This sealed the deals announced in February, and paves the way for the first aircraft from this order - B737 Max's and A350s - to arrive in the coming few months," he informed the employees.

CEO also emphasised that Air India has been recognized as the most improved airline in India within six months of hard work.

"We are only a little over a year into being a private company and 6 months into our Vihaan. AI transformation, Air India was recognised as the 'Most Improved Airline in India / South Asia' We all know that our journey has barely started and that there are many, many significant and exciting developments yet to come but, even so, it is nice that external parties are already recognising and acknowledging that change is afoot," he said.

"To meet the demand for manpower in the company Air India is continuously hiring staff in all sections including pilots, cabin crew and engineers," he added.

