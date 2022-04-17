Over 1.17 lakh health and wellness centres set up across the country under Ayushman Bharat, says Mandaviya

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that more than 1.17 lakh health and wellness centres have been established across the country as a part of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat initiative.

He was at a Health and Wellness Centre in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh to take part in a Yoga programme on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. The programme was organised as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates 75 years of the country's independence.

"So far across the country, more than 1.17 lakhs Health and Wellness Centres have been started," said Mandaviya while addressing the people present at the venue.

He urged people present at the venue to practise Yoga, maintain hygiene and a balanced, nutritious diet to stay disease-free.

"Beneficiaries will be provided with Ayushman Bharat cards during the Block Health Melas that will start in the coming week," he added.

Later, while talking to the media, he urged people to take part in the Block Health Melas that will take place to mark to fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.

The Union Health Ministry is organising a week-long celebration under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) from April 16-22.

The first day, i.e. April 16, is to connect with primary health care team members in more than 75,000 AB-HWCs and citizens who have received services, through teleconsultations. The celebration will also witness the launch of Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Public Health Management Cadre (PHMC) guidelines.

On April 17, Yoga sessions will be organised in all the AB-HWCs under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" banner to highlight the integration of health and wellness in service provision at AB-HWCs.

On the third day, i.e on April 18, Block Health Melas in at least one block in each district of the State/UT will be inaugurated across the country. Each Block Health Mela would be for one day and each block in the State/UT is to be covered by April 30, depending upon the number of districts in the State/UT.

The Block Level Health Melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs to be organized from April 18-22.Melas to provide screening for early diagnosis of Tuberculosis (TB), Hypertension, diabetes, basic health care services with drugs and diagnostics and teleconsultation with relevant health specialists.

( With inputs from ANI )

