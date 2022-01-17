Over 13.79 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

The Centre on Monday said that more than 13.79 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "13,79,62,181 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

It further stated that more than 158.12 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

Notably, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, which began on January 16, 2021, completed one year on Sunday.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 157.20 crores. More than 39 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday logged over 2.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 per cent. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,56,341.

( With inputs from ANI )

