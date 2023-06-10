Over 1.5 crore people take part in Janbhagidari events organised by Education Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 10 : The Ministry of Education organised a series of activities and programs aiming at promoting and endorsing the theme of "Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)" especially in the context of blended learning.

As per the Ministry of Education, "Pursuant to this objective, Ministry of Education in partnership with all States and UTs is holding Janbhagidari events throughout the country to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents and community as a whole, about G-20, National Education Policy and FLN in this context, a lot of activities including workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences have been planned from 1st to June 15, 2023."

"The events would be widely organized all across the country at State, District, Block, Panchayat and school level to involve people from all strata of life" the Ministry added

The Janbhagidari event would lead up to the main event which is the fourth Education Working Group (4th EdWG) discussion at Pune, Maharashtra between 19 to 21 June 2023 and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023, it further read.

The Ministry further said that "The entire program of Janbhagidari has become a roaring success, and has already witnessed a total participation of 1.53 crore including 1.19 crore students and 13.9 lakh teachers from 5.01 lakh schools, 19.5 lakh people from community till Day 9, which is not only unprecedented but also reflects a high level of interest and engagement among masses."

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging the active participation of people as the central focus of India's G20 Presidency the programs were organized.

