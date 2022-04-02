Over 15.66 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre

More than 15.66 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the ministry, more than 185.21 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 185.21 crore (1,85,21,44,495) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, of which more than 15.66 crore (15,66,02,526) balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered," said an official statement by the ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on 16 January 2021.

As per the ministry, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, said the ministry.

It further stated that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor