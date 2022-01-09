Over 17.74 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States/UTs: Centre

The Central government on Sunday informed that more than 17.74 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories.

"More than 155.95 crore (1,55,95,35,295) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a release.

"More than 17.74 Cr (17,74,25,761) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the release.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs free of cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

