Over 1.83L pilgrims perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 18 More than 1.83 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar so far, as another batch of 5,649 Yatris left Jammu on Monday for the Valley, officials said.

Officials added that 1,83,811 pilgrims have performed the Yatra till now while a record number of 18,972 pilgrims had 'darshan' at the Amarnath cave shrine on Sunday.

Yatra was resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Sunday after improvement in weather along the two routes.

Another batch of 5,649 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley on Monday in two escorted convoys.

Of these, 3,091 pilgrims are going to Pahalgam while 2,558 will be going to Baltal.

Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea level.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for four days to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available on both the routes for the pilgrims.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

