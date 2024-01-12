Over 20 students fall unconsious in Bihar school as gas leaks from Chemistry lab

Patna, Jan 12 Over 20 students on Friday fell unconscious at a school in Bihar's Munger district following gas leakage from the Chemistry lab, an official said.

The incident happened at Notre-Dame Academy in Munger city.

A senior Health Department official said that ambulances were sent to the school and the students were shifted to hospital.

"The pungent smell of the gas affected the students. They became unconscious and fell on the ground," Dr. Raman Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Munger.

