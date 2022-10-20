Over 28 tonnes of fake cumin seized in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday seized more than 28 tonnes of fake cumin in an illegal factory in the national capital's Rohini area and arrested one person in connection.

According to the police, fake cumin is made using wild grass, jaggery vinegar and stone powder.

The arrested person, Suresh Gupta, is the owner of the illegal factory located in Kanjhawala.

"Recently an input was received about a factory where fake cumin seeds were being made following which raids were conducted. More than 400 sacks weighing around 70 kg each, 35 bags of dry wild grass weighing 25 kg each, 10 cans of jaggery vinegar and 25 bags of stone powder weighing 50 kg each were recovered," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime.

A team from the Department of Food Safety also collected samples of the fake seeds from the spot.

"Although, Gupta has no previous criminal record, it is suspected that on and off he has been involved in this activity for years now. He used to change his factory addresses frequently. This particular factory was recently started by him," Yadav said.

He said that the fake seeds are mixed with the real ones and are sold in the market, adding that a probe is on to identify the place and people where the consignment was assigned to.

