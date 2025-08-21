Over 30.99 crore unorganised workers registered on eShram portal: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 21 Over 30.99 crore unorganised workers have registered themselves on the government’s eShram portal (till August 12), the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the eShram portal for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

The eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis, Minister of State for MSMEs, Shobha Karandlaje, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The portal integrates different social security schemes into a single portal. This enables unorganised workers registered on eShram to access social security schemes and see the benefits availed by them so far.

Social media platforms are also being used to spread awareness among workers to register on eShram. State Seva Kendras (SSKs) and services of Common Service Centres are onboarded to facilitate assisted mode registrations of unorganised workers.

Moreover, the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered for various incentives on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform nationwide in the five-year period, from July 1, 2020, to July 31, 2025, has gone up to 6.63 crore.

Further, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status for persons of age 15 years and above has decreased from 4.1 per cent in 2021-22 to 3.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Also, UR for youth (15-29 years) has decreased from 12.4 per cent in 2021-22 to 10.2 per cent in 2023-24, she informed.

As per the latest available annual PLFS reports, the estimated Worker Population Ratio (WPR), indicating employment on usual status for persons age 15 years and above is 52.6 per cent in 2020-21, 52.9 per cent in 2021-22, 56.0 per cent in 2022-23 and 58.2 per cent in 2023-24, showing an increasing trend over the years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor